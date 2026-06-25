Mega-donors are already reshaping the 2026 election cycle, with more than $1.3 billion flowing into political groups, super PACs and campaign-aligned networks ahead of the midterms, according to a new Washington Post analysis.

The Post’s donor tracker identified major early spending from wealthy individuals, companies and industry-linked political operations. Its visible rankings include George Soros-linked giving totaling $102 million and Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen with $91.2 million in large donations, including support for an artificial intelligence-focused super PAC.

The numbers matter because the 2026 midterms will determine control of Congress at a time when lawmakers are weighing major questions over technology, cryptocurrency, taxation, spending and regulation.

One of the clearest examples is cryptocurrency. Fairshake, the leading pro-crypto super PAC, and its affiliated groups have amassed more than $193 million for the 2026 cycle, Axios reported earlier this year. Major backers include Coinbase, Ripple and venture capital firm a16z.

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Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited sums independently, but they cannot donate directly to candidates or coordinate with campaigns. That structure allows donors and industry groups to influence races through advertising, opposition spending and issue messaging while remaining outside direct candidate contribution limits.

The public trust issue is already visible. A Washington Post poll found only 12 percent of respondents said billionaires have a positive impact on elections.

That does not mean every large donation has the same purpose. Some donors are trying to help Democrats, others Republicans, and some are focused less on party control than on specific policy outcomes.

But the broader consequence is clear: the 2026 election is becoming a test of how much organized wealth can shape the congressional map before voters cast a ballot.

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