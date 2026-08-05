The 2026 midterm elections are developing into a national referendum on President Donald Trump’s second term, with control of Congress determining how much governing power he retains through 2028.

Democrats hold an early advantage in two national surveys. Pew Research Center found that 43 percent of registered voters would support a Democratic congressional candidate, while 37 percent favored a Republican. Reuters and Ipsos measured the race at 42 percent for Democrats and 37 percent for Republicans.

Trump is also a major factor in voter motivation. Pew found that 42 percent of registered voters viewed their congressional vote as a vote against Trump, compared with 22 percent who saw it as a vote for him.

Economic anxiety is strengthening the Democratic argument. Reuters and Ipsos found that Democrats held a one-point advantage over Republicans on management of the economy, while Trump’s approval rating had fallen to 35 percent. Trump rejected unfavorable polling in a Truth Social post and claimed his actual numbers were stronger.

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Democrats need only a few additional seats to win the House. Their congressional campaign organization has expanded its target list to 58 Republican-held districts, including 12 seats previously considered safely Republican. DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene framed the expansion around dissatisfaction with Republican policies and household economic pressure.

A Democratic House could increase oversight, block legislation and complicate Trump’s budget priorities. Republican control would leave the president with a clearer route for the remainder of his term.

National surveys establish the political environment, not the result. The election will be decided through individual House and Senate contests on November 3.

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