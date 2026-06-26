Senate Democrats are proposing a $25 federal minimum wage, a major shift that would more than triple the current federal wage floor of $7.25 an hour.

Sen. Chris Murphy announced the Living Wage For All Act, which would phase in the increase over several years. Large corporate employers would have to reach $25 an hour by 2032, while other businesses would have until 2039. The bill would also phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers, and workers with disabilities.

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Supporters argue the proposal is needed because wages have not kept pace with the cost of housing, groceries, health care, and other essentials. Murphy’s office said 45% of American workers earn less than $25 an hour.

The economic impact is where the fight begins. Higher wages could increase consumer spending and reduce turnover, but employers may respond with higher prices, reduced hours, slower hiring, or automation. CBO has found in prior minimum-wage analyses that increases tend to raise income for many low-wage workers while also creating some employment tradeoffs.

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