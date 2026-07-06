The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
Jul 6

Another national embarrassment for the United States. Thanks, asshole.

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jul 6

So crooks fix sporting games. Now bow down to the almighty dollar, this has probably been going on a long time in sports.That does not justify fixing games but as soon as you bring in big money the sport is not the game the sport is to make money

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