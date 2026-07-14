The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
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It's obvious too any objective observer that the government employs thugs who are given authority as ICE officers, who are given no training, and who have no oversight and no consequences for bad or wrongful behavior. Americans are killed or at risk of being killed because our government has become irresponsible under Trump and his vassals.

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