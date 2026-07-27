AI-generated doctor personas are spreading misleading health advice on TikTok and drawing millions of views, according to reporting from The Guardian and research by Hallam.

Hallam analyzed 1,198 videos and found that AI-generated content appeared in 40 percent of top health-related TikTok videos. For the search term “health tips,” 84 percent of videos were classified as AI-generated or AI-assisted. The top AI-generated doctor and health videos in the search received an average of 2.5 million views, according to Hallam.

The videos included disproven cancer claims involving deodorant, microwaving food in plastic, and sleeping near a phone. The Guardian also reported examples of questionable remedies, including Coca-Cola mixed with onion for pain relief and a product called “Hyalethinap Plus Pro Max,” which the outlet said it could not find evidence of online.

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The public safety concern is straightforward. A synthetic doctor does not need a medical license, clinical accountability, or real credentials to look authoritative on a phone screen. That can turn a health video into a decision point for viewers seeking advice.

Medical leaders warned that false advice made for clicks can leave patients confused or at risk. TikTok disputed Hallam’s findings and said it removes harmful health misinformation, partners with the WHO and NHS, and invests in AI literacy and labeling tools.

Social reaction has centered on whether platforms are doing enough. Reddit users criticized AI medical content as cheap, convincing misinformation, while another UK discussion linked the problem to difficulty getting timely GP appointments.

The next question is whether platform labels and removals can keep pace with synthetic medical content that can be produced cheaply, repeatedly, and at scale.

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