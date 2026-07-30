The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
2h

AI. Is a disruptive technology. IMO it was implemented without any foresight.

Actions have real world consequences.

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K. Page's avatar
K. Page
1h

We are being forced into so many uncharted territories without being able to give opinions about how these things affect our lives. There are no safety rules or considerations.

These billionaires are only it for themselves, there are not really interested in doing good for the good of humanity. Most of them outright disdain most of humanity but their own selves.

All of their AI efforts that are coming from self-centered unregulated motivations have a very evilish feel to it.

Elon musk aided by trump is a good example of the evil, in how his polital and personal ambition to self deal and protect himself from legal liability and use the camaflouge of cutting "waste and fraud" at the expense of and without even a thought or recognization of how it could and has hurt millions of starving or sick children across the world and even cause many deaths as well.

It is really entirely disgusting and evil.

Supervillain billionaires are really getting a bad and horrific name and they truly deserve it.

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