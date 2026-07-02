Amazon says its latest satellite launch gives its Amazon Leo broadband network enough spacecraft in orbit to begin supporting continuous service across initial latitudes, marking a major step toward launching its Starlink competitor.

The company said a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket deployed 29 more Amazon Leo satellites on July 2, bringing the total number deployed to 396. Amazon said the mission was the final Atlas V launch in its Leo Atlas campaign and that future ULA launches will shift to the heavier Vulcan rocket.

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The milestone does not mean Amazon is immediately matching Starlink. The Verge noted that early service could be limited, while SpaceX’s Starlink network remains far larger and more mature.

The practical consequence is competition. If Amazon can move from launches to reliable service, consumers and businesses in underserved areas could gain another major satellite internet option. The next test is whether Amazon can scale coverage, capacity, and pricing fast enough to challenge Starlink.

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