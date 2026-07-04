America’s 250th anniversary is exposing a sharper political and cultural divide over how the country’s founding should be celebrated.

A Yahoo/AOL-distributed opinion item highlighted one revealing split inside the Republican coalition. Asked to choose possible themes for America 250, Republican men were reported to be nearly twice as likely as Republican women to select the Founding Fathers as a primary focus, 26 percent to 14 percent.

That does not mean Republican women reject the founding. It suggests the male-centered language of the anniversary may land differently among voters who support patriotism but also want a fuller account of women’s place in American history.

The divide comes as the broader semiquincentennial has already become politically charged. Reuters reported that President Donald Trump has put himself at the center of the anniversary and that some Democratic-led states and performers declined to participate in events they viewed as too closely tied to Trump. Reuters also reported that Freedom 250’s mobile museum trucks received a 14 million dollar federal grant and drew Democratic scrutiny over religious messaging, public funding and transparency. Freedom 250 said its goal is to promote a unifying national celebration.

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Public reaction reflects that split. Conservative social accounts and GOP messaging have leaned into Founding Fathers, freedom and national pride, while critics have argued the celebration risks narrowing the country’s history into a partisan or religious narrative.

The consequence is straightforward. America 250 is not just about fireworks and ceremonies. It is becoming a fight over civic memory, taxpayer-supported history and whether national patriotism can include both reverence for the founders and recognition of people left out of the original founding promise.

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