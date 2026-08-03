The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
39m

Yep. I’m on the receiving end as a mental health care provider. Getting paid is like pulling teeth. The prior authorization stuff is just a way to deny services. The pay to play society Trump has created only works for the wealthy. Americans are catching on and Republicans know they will be slaughtered come the midterms, but that’s just the beginning.

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Peggy M's avatar
Peggy M
12m

Our country’s policies regarding healthcare are unconscionable. People’s health and survival should not rely on a for profit system hell bent on sucking profits out of the system while people suffer or die. Way to go America

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