America’s power demand is rising at the same time the cost of building new electricity infrastructure is climbing, creating a new pressure point for households, utilities, regulators, and technology companies.

The Wall Street Journal reports that equipment backlogs, permitting delays, tariffs, and yearslong waits to connect to the grid are pushing up the expense of new power projects. Large scale solar costs rose to an average of $69 per megawatt hour from $58 last year, while solar paired with batteries rose to about $109 from $91, according to Lazard figures cited by WSJ.

The buildout squeeze comes as electricity demand accelerates. EIA has forecast the strongest four year growth in U.S. electricity demand since 2000, with data centers helping drive the increase. Reuters reported that average annual residential electricity prices are projected to rise 5.1 percent in 2026 and 2.4 percent in 2027 before inflation.

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That turns the grid story into a pocketbook story. If new plants, turbines, batteries, transformers, and transmission lines cost more, utilities may seek to recover those costs through rates. The public fight is over whether households should pay for infrastructure built partly to serve massive new power users.

Federal regulators are already moving. FERC ordered six regional grid operators to justify or reform rules for connecting large loads, including data centers and manufacturing facilities.

Social reaction shows the issue is landing as a fairness debate. Reddit discussions around fast tracking data centers drew visible concern about AI power demand, electric bills, and whether large technology users are receiving priority access to a constrained grid.

The next question is not whether America needs more power. It is who pays to build it, how fast regulators can approve it, and whether consumers are protected as the grid expands.

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