The White House’s move against Anthropic has turned a technical dispute over an AI jailbreak into a broader fight over federal power, cybersecurity, and the future of frontier AI releases.

Anthropic says a U.S. export-control directive forced it to suspend access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models for all customers because the order barred access by foreign nationals, including some employees.

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The administration’s concern centers on whether Fable 5 could be manipulated to reach advanced cybersecurity capabilities tied to Mythos 5. But cybersecurity expert Katie Moussouris, who reviewed the report, told The Atlantic the described behavior looked like ordinary cyber-defense use rather than a severe jailbreak.

The backlash is now moving beyond Anthropic. AP reports more than 100 cybersecurity executives and experts urged the Trump administration to ease the restrictions, warning that limiting access could weaken U.S. cyber defense.Anthropic and White House Clash Over Fable 5 Restrictions and AI Security Risks

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