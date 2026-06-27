The U.S. government has partially cleared Anthropic to restore access to Claude Mythos 5, allowing the powerful cybersecurity-focused AI model to be used by more than 100 approved U.S. institutions, including major companies and government agencies.

The decision marks a partial reversal after the Trump administration imposed export-control restrictions that led Anthropic to disable Mythos 5 and Fable 5. Anthropic said the original order applied to foreign nationals, including some of its own employees, and argued that the government had not provided detailed evidence justifying the shutdown.

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The new approval is limited. Axios reported that export controls remain for organizations not specifically approved, and the decision does not restore broader access to Fable 5.

The fight has drawn strong reaction from cybersecurity experts, who warned that removing advanced AI tools from defenders could weaken U.S. cyber readiness. The larger issue is whether frontier AI releases are becoming subject to case-by-case federal control.

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