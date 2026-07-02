The Trump administration lifted restrictions on Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models after the company added a new security safeguard tied to restricted capabilities, according to WIRED and Anthropic’s own public updates.

The dispute began June 12, when the U.S. government issued an export-control directive barring access to the models by foreign nationals. Anthropic said it suspended access for all users because it could not verify nationality in real time.

Anthropic later said the restrictions were lifted and that it trained an improved safety classifier to block the behavior described in an Amazon report in more than 99% of cases.

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The practical consequence is bigger than one model launch. The episode shows how federal officials may use national-security authority to pressure AI companies before advanced systems reach customers. Anthropic says the reported bypass was narrow and not unique to Mythos-level cyber capabilities, but the government’s intervention could become a template for future frontier AI reviews.

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