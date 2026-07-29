A Barrow County judge sentenced Colt Gray to life in prison without parole Tuesday for the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, a decision that means the teenager will not be eligible for release.

Gray, now 16, pleaded guilty to 55 counts tied to the Sept. 4, 2024, attack that killed students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall. Nine others were injured.

The key sentencing question was not whether Gray would receive life in prison. Murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Georgia. The decision before Judge Nicholas Primm was whether that sentence would allow parole.

Prosecutors argued Gray should never be released, citing evidence about his planning, lack of remorse and fascination with mass shooters. District Attorney Brad Smith told the court Gray could not safely return to society.

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The defense argued for parole eligibility, pointing to Gray’s age, mental health struggles, difficult upbringing and testimony that he had improved with treatment while in custody.

For Winder and the broader Atlanta area, the sentence marks a defining court outcome in one of Georgia’s most closely watched school shooting cases. Victims’ relatives and survivors used the sentencing hearing to describe permanent grief, physical injury and emotional trauma. Many asked the judge to impose life without parole.

The case also continues beyond Colt Gray. His father, Colin Gray, was convicted earlier on charges tied to providing the weapon despite warning signs, making the family accountability question part of the continuing legal aftermath.

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