A federal appeals court on Saturday refused to let the Trump administration enforce a March executive order aimed at tightening mail-in voting rules in 23 states ahead of November’s congressional elections.

The First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals left in place a June 25 injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston. Reuters reported that Talwani had sided with Democratic-led states that challenged the order and found key parts of it unconstitutional.

The order directed federal agencies toward a more aggressive role in election administration, including provisions tied to voter eligibility lists and mail-ballot handling. The lower-court order barred implementation of sections of the executive order as applied to the plaintiff states for the November 2026 or earlier federal elections.

The Justice Department argued the challenge was premature because agencies had not yet finalized steps to carry out the order. The appeals court rejected the administration’s request to lift the injunction while the case continues.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The legal consequence is plain. The ruling does not end the case, but it keeps the contested mail-voting restrictions blocked in the affected states unless the administration wins later relief, potentially from the Supreme Court.

The policy stakes are larger than one election procedure. The case tests how far a president can go in directing federal agencies such as USPS, DHS, and DOJ into an area traditionally administered by states, with Congress holding constitutional authority over federal election rules.

The ruling also drew visible attention online, especially in legal and political forums where readers focused on the court fight over mail voting and the role of federal agencies in election administration.

That reaction underscores the public interest in the case, but the core facts rest on the court record and reporting from Reuters, not social media discussion.

The next step is the administration’s continued appeal. A Supreme Court emergency request remains possible if the White House seeks faster relief before the November elections.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →