A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to immediately replace slavery exhibit panels at the President’s House site in Philadelphia, handing federal officials a legal opening just before July 4.

The case centers on the outdoor memorial at Independence National Historical Park, where the exhibit tells the story of nine people enslaved by George Washington while he lived in Philadelphia. The site sits near Independence Hall and has become a flashpoint in a broader fight over how slavery and the founding era are presented at federal historic sites.

Philadelphia sued earlier this year after the National Park Service removed exhibit materials. The city argued that federal officials violated agreements requiring consultation before major changes at the site. A lower court initially sided with the city and ordered panels restored.

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But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed that injunction in June. The court held that Philadelphia had standing to sue, but that the city’s statutory and contract claims did not give it authority to control the exhibit. A mandate issued Friday allowed the administration to move forward immediately, according to ABC News.

The city objected, arguing the court granted the government’s request without giving Philadelphia enough time to respond. ABC reported that the Interior Department did not immediately answer whether the replacement panels would be installed by the holiday weekend.

Critics say the changes risk minimizing slavery at a site tied directly to the nation’s founding. The appeals court took a different view, saying the proposed panels still include historical context and acknowledge slavery while describing the lives of the nine enslaved people connected to the President’s House.

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