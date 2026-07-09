Apple is expanding its U.S. chip manufacturing strategy with a new Broadcom agreement expected to exceed $30 billion, a deal that will support production of more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips.

The company said the agreement covers custom silicon components and advanced wireless connectivity technologies used across Apple products. Broadcom will expand and modernize its Fort Collins, Colorado facility through a $1.5 billion capital expenditure investment, according to Apple.

The parts include advanced radio-frequency components and FBAR filters, which help power wireless connectivity in Apple devices.

Broadcom also disclosed in a July 6 SEC filing that it had expanded its long-running Apple collaboration through 2031. The filing said Broadcom will develop and supply custom ASIC silicon products for multiple generations of Apple products.

The announcement lands inside a broader push by the Trump administration to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Fort Collins components are essential to Apple product performance and thanked the president and his administration for supporting the project.

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Fox Business reported that a source familiar with the conversations said Trump made a direct appeal to Cook to go big on American jobs and reshoring. That account comes from Fox Business reporting and has not been independently verified by The Coffman Chronicle.

The economic consequence is immediate. Reuters reported Broadcom shares rose more than 4 percent after the announcement while Apple shares were down marginally. Investopedia later reported Broadcom was up 5 percent in mid-afternoon trading.

Social reaction has been visible but not overwhelming. Cook promoted the U.S. chip expansion on X, while CNN and Reuters amplified the story on social platforms around domestic chip production and supply-chain diversification.

For Apple, the deal is both supply-chain insurance and policy positioning. For Broadcom, it locks in a major customer relationship through 2031.

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