A federal judge in Arkansas has ruled that several state laws restricting the ballot initiative process violate the First Amendment, handing a major win to groups challenging Arkansas’ petition-signature rules.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks granted summary judgment on multiple claims in League of Women Voters of Arkansas v. Jester, finding unconstitutional requirements tied to canvasser disclosures, voter ID checks before signing petitions, ballot-title reading rules, post-collection affidavits, a pause on some signature gathering, and publication-cost reimbursement.

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The ruling does not end the case. Brooks said challenges to Arkansas’ residency and domicile requirements for canvassers, the state’s commission ban, and vagueness claims involving the ID and reading rules will proceed to trial.

The practical effect is immediate for Arkansas petition campaigns. Several enforcement barriers remain blocked while litigation continues. Secretary of State Cole Jester said his office plans to appeal and defend what he called “common sense safeguards like voter ID.”

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