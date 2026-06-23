At least 30 people have died at the Kigonze displacement camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as health officials race to contain a growing Ebola outbreak that has spread across multiple regions of the country. Several of the deaths have been confirmed as Ebola-related, according to reporting from Reuters.

The camp houses thousands of displaced civilians and faces chronic challenges including overcrowding, poor sanitation, and limited medical resources. Aid groups working in the area have warned that those conditions create an environment where infectious diseases can spread rapidly.

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a form of the virus that health experts say lacks the treatment and vaccine options available for some previous Ebola outbreaks. Congo has now reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases and over 250 deaths, making this one of the most serious public health emergencies currently facing Central Africa.

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Health officials have also confirmed cases in neighboring Uganda, raising concerns about broader regional transmission. The CDC recently activated more than $100 million in emergency response funding and deployed personnel to support containment efforts.

The outbreak’s growth has exposed deeper challenges beyond the virus itself. Humanitarian organizations cite conflict, population displacement, inadequate isolation facilities, and funding shortfalls as obstacles to controlling transmission. Reuters reported that sanitation and hygiene programs in some affected areas have been reduced or suspended due to funding constraints.

For now, health officials are focused on expanding testing, improving isolation capacity, tracing contacts, and preventing further spread inside densely populated camps where vulnerable families remain at heightened risk.

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