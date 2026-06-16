A BBC investigation has concluded that arson attacks targeting properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer were part of a broader Russian-directed campaign involving sabotage, disinformation, and online provocation.

The report alleges that operatives connected to Russia used Telegram networks, fake online groups, and remote handlers to recruit individuals for disruptive activities inside Britain. Court proceedings related to the attacks recently identified a Russian-speaking figure known as “El Money” as a key organizer who allegedly directed participants through encrypted communications.

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The BBC’s findings suggest the attacks were not isolated criminal acts but part of a wider effort to create social tension and instability. Russian officials have denied involvement.

The story has generated significant online discussion focused on foreign interference, national security vulnerabilities, and the role of encrypted platforms in modern influence operations. The findings also fit a broader pattern of alleged Russian-linked sabotage activity reported across Europe since the invasion of Ukraine.

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