The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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K. Page's avatar
K. Page
1d

My heart is so sad that the trump government is wanting to destroy the public lands and monuments. This is such an important part of what makes America, America.

I hope we can find enough congressmen who also care about this, regardless of party, to overcome it and fix the issues that have allowed this to be a possibility that a rogue president can do to our country.

It's devastating to me along with the horrific cruelty towards our immigrants, we all must find a way to stop all of this.

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linda linker's avatar
linda linker
1d

Trump should keep his hands and control off this monument ! He should leave the public lands alone!!!! Congress needs to do something about this and also about Trump. Trump needs to be impeached before he does any more immoral and harmful things !!!

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