Bill Maher intensified his criticism of the Democratic Socialists of America, arguing that the group’s growing influence could damage the Democratic Party and saying his future vote remains undecided.

During his closing New Rule segment on HBO’s Real Time, Maher described DSA members as communists who are no longer concealing their objectives. He highlighted proposals involving police and prison abolition, immigration enforcement and major changes to federal institutions.

Maher’s characterization is part of a larger fight over how the organization should be defined. The DSA includes democratic socialists, Marxists, electoral organizers and members who favor more revolutionary politics. Its internal divisions have become more visible as endorsed candidates win Democratic primaries and the organization’s membership expands.

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Republicans are already using the DSA’s new platform to argue that Democrats are moving toward political extremes. The platform includes proposals to abolish the Senate, restructure presidential selection, expand voting eligibility and move major industries toward public ownership. Most Democratic candidates have not endorsed the full program.

Online reaction to Maher’s segment reflected the same ideological divide.

Supporters said he accurately exposed positions that could repel moderate voters. Opponents argued that he treated democratic socialism and communism as interchangeable and ignored the mixed economies supported by many left-leaning voters. Other commenters said DSA supporters were laughing at the segment rather than feeling politically threatened.

The next test will come in Democratic primaries and the midterm campaign, where candidates may be pressed to state which DSA proposals they support and which they reject.

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