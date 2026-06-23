Rep. Byron Donalds is entering the next phase of Florida’s governor’s race with one of the most formidable fundraising operations in state politics.

Campaign finance reports show Donalds holding roughly $65.8 million in combined cash resources, far exceeding the totals reported by major rivals. The fundraising advantage reinforces his status as the Republican frontrunner and reflects the continued value of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The significance goes beyond the dollar amount. A war chest of that size can fund statewide television advertising, digital outreach, voter-contact programs, opposition research, and organizational infrastructure months before the election enters its most competitive phase.

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Political discussion online has increasingly shifted from whether Donalds can build momentum to whether competitors can assemble enough money and support to remain viable.

The next test will be whether fundraising dominance translates into sustained polling strength and voter turnout as the campaign moves closer to primary voting.

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