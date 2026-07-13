U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is calling for Florida to take a “full pause” on Flock surveillance cameras, arguing the state should reassess whether automated license plate reader systems are infringing on constitutional rights.

Donalds, a Florida Republican and gubernatorial candidate, said government should not have the ability to watch people’s every movement, according to Florida Politics. The comments came during a Cartier Family interview and place Donalds inside a growing national dispute over Flock Safety cameras and police access to vehicle-location data.

Flock markets its license plate readers as tools that give law enforcement clear, searchable vehicle data, real-time alerts, hotlists and audit trails. The company says its systems include custom permissions, audits and limited data retention.

The concern from privacy advocates is different. The ACLU says Flock-style ALPR systems can track and log routine driving, and it lists 80,000 to 100,000 Flock cameras installed across urban and rural areas.

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The issue has already moved beyond one candidate’s comment. GovTech reported that 82 Flock contracts were terminated in 28 states between August 2021 and May 2026. AP reported that Amazon’s Ring ended a planned Flock partnership after surveillance backlash, though the companies said the integration never launched.

The policy consequence for Florida is straightforward. A pause would force state and local officials to decide whether license plate readers are primarily a crime-fighting tool, a privacy risk, or both.

Donalds’ comments could turn that question into a campaign issue. For voters, the debate is not only whether police can use new technology, but what limits should exist before routine driving becomes searchable government data.

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