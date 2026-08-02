Capital One says it closed more than 300 Trump-affiliated bank accounts after an anti-money-laundering review, a new court argument that directly challenges the Trump Organization’s claim that the bank acted for political reasons.

Reuters reported that Capital One made the argument in a Friday filing as it seeks dismissal of the lawsuit brought by the Trump Organization and Eric Trump. The bank has not accused the Trump Organization of illegal money laundering. Instead, it says the closures followed months of review by AML specialists and were tied to bank policies and regulatory guidance.

The Trump side has argued the bank engaged in political debanking after Jan. 6, 2021. AP reported when the lawsuit was filed that the Trump Organization claimed Capital One terminated more than 300 accounts holding millions of dollars and violated its rights by cutting off banking access. Capital One has denied closing accounts for political reasons.

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The legal consequence is practical. Capital One is trying to reframe the case as a compliance decision rather than political discrimination. If a judge accepts that theory, the Trump Organization’s debanking claim becomes harder to sustain.

The filing also lands inside a broader policy fight. In 2025, Trump signed an executive order directing regulators to remove practices that could lead to politicized or unlawful debanking and to address denial of banking services based on political or religious beliefs.

Online reaction has quickly focused on the AML disclosure, with posts from MeidasTouch and Aaron Parnas amplifying the claim and Reddit discussion linking the case to money-laundering concerns.

That reaction shows audience demand, but it does not establish wrongdoing. The court fight remains about whether Capital One had a lawful compliance basis for closing the accounts or whether the Trump Organization can show political discrimination.

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