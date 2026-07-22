The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
4h

Trump has unleashed unbridled capitalism among the American people and is fueling the inevitable class warfare.

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Richard Youatt's avatar
Richard Youatt
3h

Great article ! IMHO, the major cost that free market economics fails to factor in is environmental. Unhealthy working environments are harmful to employees and in some instances customers. Destruction of the food chain is another example of how the pursuit of greater financial rewards is at odds with public health. Corruption (through donations) works against elected officials serving and protecting the public interest. Strangely, it used to be China and the USSR that had minimal concern for environmental issues.

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