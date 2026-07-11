A U.S. citizen working for a humanitarian organization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has tested positive for Bundibugyo virus, a type of Ebola, the CDC said Friday.

The CDC said it is working with the patient’s employer, other U.S. federal agencies, Congolese public health authorities and partners in DRC to prevent further transmission. The agency said that work includes contact tracing and risk assessments to identify high-risk contacts.

The case gives the outbreak a sharper U.S. connection, but the known public health consequence remains focused on exposure control in Congo. The CDC statement does not identify the patient, disclose the person’s condition or announce any U.S. domestic case tied to this infection.

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. WHO reported 1,460 confirmed DRC cases and 452 deaths as of July 1. AP, citing Africa CDC, later reported 1,830 confirmed cases and 648 deaths, underscoring how quickly the totals are changing.

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Public reaction online has focused on treatment, travel risk and whether Americans face broader exposure. Physicians and public health commentators amplified the CDC confirmation on X, while Reddit threads discussed treatment logistics and risk to U.S. residents.

The practical issue now is containment. Contact tracing can help determine whether the case remains isolated or signals a wider exposure chain among aid workers, health workers or local contacts.

The case also comes as Congo’s response faces serious strain. Reuters reported the outbreak was still expanding earlier this week, with treatment centers under pressure and response workers facing equipment and pay issues.

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