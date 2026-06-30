Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and his parents are expected to attend a major preliminary hearing in Utah for Tyler Robinson, the man charged in Kirk’s killing.

The July 6 hearing is expected to be the most detailed public presentation of evidence so far. Prosecutors must show there is enough evidence for the case to move toward trial, and they have said they will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. Robinson has not entered a plea.

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The case has also become a fight over courtroom transparency. Erika Kirk, prosecutors, and media organizations have supported public access and cameras, while Robinson’s defense has argued that intense coverage and online commentary could prejudice a future jury.

Social reaction remains intense, with some users demanding full transparency and others focusing on fair-trial concerns or unverified theories. Those claims should not be treated as evidence unless presented and tested in court.

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