The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
4h

Too bad the Trump regime relies on hate and fear to capture supporters. The uber wealthy will watch us kill ourselves off.

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