Comcast plans to split itself into two publicly traded companies, separating NBCUniversal and Sky from its broadband, wireless, and business-services operations in one of the largest media restructurings in years.

The proposed transaction would create a standalone NBCUniversal company built around NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, Bravo, Universal Pictures, Universal theme parks, and Sky. The remaining Comcast business would focus on connectivity, wireless, business services, and technology platforms. Current Comcast shareholders are expected to receive shares in both companies after the split is completed.

The deal is expected to take about a year and still needs required approvals. Comcast is expected to retain a temporary stake of up to 19.9% in NBCUniversal after the spinoff.

The practical consequence is straightforward: Comcast is separating its cash-generating connectivity business from a media operation facing streaming competition, cord-cutting, and consolidation pressure. Reuters described the move as unwinding roughly 15 years of Comcast’s content-and-distribution strategy after its NBCUniversal acquisition.

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Investor reaction was visible Monday. Comcast shares traded as high as $29.66 intraday and were recently at $24.735, up $1.565 from the previous close, according to market data.

The split also gives NBCUniversal a cleaner corporate structure at a time when analysts and media observers are watching for another wave of deals. Business Insider framed the new NBCUniversal as a possible target for companies such as Netflix, Apple, or Amazon, while The Guardian noted questions about future support for Sky News after the separation.

What happens next depends on approvals, market reaction, and whether NBCUniversal operates as a long-term standalone company or becomes part of the next media consolidation fight.

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