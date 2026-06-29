Comcast plans to split itself into two publicly traded companies, separating NBCUniversal and Sky from its broadband, wireless, and business-services operations.

The proposed spinoff would create a standalone NBCUniversal company that includes NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, Bravo, Universal Pictures, Universal theme parks, and Sky. Comcast would remain focused on connectivity, wireless, business services, and technology platforms. Comcast shareholders are expected to own shares in both companies after the deal closes, which the company expects to take about a year and still requires approvals.

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The move marks a major reversal of the strategy that once tied cable distribution and entertainment content together under one corporate roof.

Investor reaction was immediate, with Comcast shares moving sharply after the announcement. Industry reaction has focused on whether NBCUniversal could become a cleaner takeover or merger target as legacy media companies face streaming pressure.

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