Congo’s Ebola outbreak has passed 500 deaths as frontline health workers threaten to strike, adding a labor crisis to a fast-moving public health emergency.

Authorities reported at least 506 deaths among 1,561 confirmed cases, according to AP and Reuters. The outbreak began May 15 and is centered in Ituri province, with cases also reported in North Kivu and South Kivu.

The threatened strike centers on unpaid benefits, low wages, limited supplies and unsafe working conditions. Workers involved in the response say they have carried heavy caseloads without the support needed to safely contain the disease.

That labor dispute has immediate health consequences. Ebola containment depends on testing, isolation, treatment, contact tracing, public outreach and safe burials. If workers stop, even briefly, response teams could lose ground while the virus is still spreading.

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The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain, a rarer form of Ebola for which there is no approved vaccine. That makes frontline response and experimental treatment work more important, not less. Africa CDC has sought urgent funding for drug trials tied to the outbreak.

Public reaction is also complicating containment. AP has reported that some residents have abused or attacked health workers, and another AP report said people burned an Ebola treatment center in one affected town. WHO has also warned that threats against medical personnel are slowing response efforts.

The consequences could extend across the region. Reuters reported that the UN warned the outbreak could cost Africa up to $3.6 billion under a wider spread scenario.

The next key question is whether Congo can resolve the worker dispute before the strike disrupts containment work.

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