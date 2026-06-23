At least 30 people have died in a displacement camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as officials battle a rapidly expanding Ebola outbreak involving the rare Bundibugyo strain.

The deaths occurred at the Kigonze camp in Bunia, where thousands of displaced residents live in crowded conditions with limited sanitation and health infrastructure. Health workers have confirmed some of the deaths were linked to Ebola, while additional suspected cases remain under investigation. Reuters reported that aid groups and local officials are struggling with overcrowding, testing resistance, and inadequate resources.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The outbreak has now surpassed 1,000 confirmed infections and more than 250 deaths across affected areas of Congo. Cases have also appeared in neighboring Uganda, increasing concern about regional spread.

Displacement camps create ideal conditions for Ebola transmission. Health experts warn that without stronger containment efforts, improved sanitation, and increased international support, the outbreak could continue expanding into vulnerable populations already affected by conflict and displacement.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →