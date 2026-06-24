The Senate has passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan package designed to address housing affordability through a combination of housing-supply reforms and new restrictions on large institutional investors. The measure passed 85-5, one of the strongest bipartisan votes on a major domestic policy issue in recent years.

At the center of the legislation is a provision limiting institutional investors that already own at least 350 single-family homes from expanding those holdings. Supporters argue the change could help families compete against large investment firms in tight housing markets.

The bill also seeks to increase housing supply by streamlining development processes, encouraging new construction, expanding housing-related grant programs, and reducing regulatory barriers that lawmakers say contribute to higher costs.

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The legislation represents a rare area of agreement between lawmakers who often disagree on housing policy. Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Elizabeth Warren emerged as key figures in negotiations, helping assemble a package that drew support from both parties.

However, economists caution that the bill should not be viewed as a quick fix. Institutional investors control only a small share of the nation’s housing stock, and many analysts argue the deeper problem remains an insufficient supply of homes relative to demand. Expanding construction, they say, will ultimately determine whether affordability improves meaningfully.

Housing costs remain one of the most politically sensitive economic issues in the country. The legislation allows lawmakers in both parties to claim progress on affordability while setting up a broader debate over how aggressively government should intervene in the housing market.

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