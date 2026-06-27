House Oversight Committee lawmakers subpoenaed billionaire investor Leon Black after they said he refused to answer questions about non-disclosure agreements connected to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Black, the Apollo Global Management co-founder and former CEO, appeared Friday for a closed-door voluntary interview as part of the committee’s investigation into Epstein’s network of wealthy and powerful associates. AP reported that Black paid Epstein at least $158 million over several years.

The subpoenas seek NDA-related records and require Black to return for sworn testimony on July 16. Committee Chairman James Comer said the move followed Black’s refusal to answer specific questions. Democrats also said Black did not answer critical questions during the interview.

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Black has denied wrongdoing and has said Epstein provided tax and estate-planning services. His attorney called the subpoenas a political stunt.

The stakes now move from voluntary questioning to compelled testimony, with Congress seeking to determine what role Epstein may have played in financial arrangements and confidential agreements.

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