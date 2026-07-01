U.S. consumer confidence improved slightly in June as falling gas prices gave households some relief, but the broader economic mood remained weak.

The Conference Board said its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 91.2, up from a downwardly revised 90.6 in May. The gain was modest, and the report showed a split picture: consumers became somewhat more hopeful about future business and income conditions, while their view of the current labor market worsened.

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The most important warning sign was jobs. The share of consumers saying jobs were “hard to get” rose to 22.5%, the highest level since January 2021, according to The Conference Board.

That matters because consumer confidence can influence spending, which drives much of the U.S. economy. The June report suggests lower gas prices helped ease inflation anxiety, but households are not yet convinced the labor market or personal finances are secure.

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