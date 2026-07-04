A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to immediately replace slavery exhibit panels at the President’s House site in Philadelphia, escalating a legal fight over how the nation’s founding history is presented ahead of July 4.

The dispute centers on the outdoor memorial at Independence National Historical Park, which tells the story of nine people enslaved by George Washington while he lived at the site. Philadelphia sued after the National Park Service removed panels earlier this year, arguing the city should have been consulted before major changes were made.

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The Third Circuit ruled June 18 that Philadelphia had standing to sue but that its claims did not give the city control over the exhibit content. On Friday, the court issued a mandate allowing immediate replacement, while Philadelphia objected that it was not given enough time to respond.

The legal effect is immediate. Unless another court order intervenes, federal officials can proceed.

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