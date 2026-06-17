A large new study of approximately 1 million U.S. veterans found that updated COVID-19 vaccination was associated with significantly lower rates of major cardiovascular events, adding evidence that vaccine protection may extend beyond preventing severe infection.

Researchers examined Veterans Affairs health records from veterans who received flu vaccinations during the 2024-25 season. Those who also received an updated COVID vaccine had a 37.7% lower risk of COVID-associated major adverse cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, over roughly eight months of follow-up.

The strongest benefits appeared among adults 75 and older and people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, and lung disease.

Researchers also reported reductions in broader cardiovascular events, hospitalizations, and deaths. That finding surprised investigators because some of the benefits appeared outside cases tied to documented COVID infections. One possible explanation, researchers said, is that many infections go undetected while still contributing to cardiovascular complications later.

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The findings arrive as public uptake of updated COVID vaccines has declined and debate continues over the long-term risks associated with repeated infections.

Previous Veterans Affairs research found COVID infection itself was linked to increased risks of heart attack, stroke, blood clots, and other cardiovascular complications months after infection. The new study suggests vaccination may reduce part of that downstream risk.

Because the research was observational, it cannot establish direct causation. However, experts interviewed by major outlets said the findings add to growing evidence that vaccination remains beneficial, particularly for older adults and medically vulnerable populations.

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