A criminal inquiry is underway after a Midtown Manhattan high-rise under construction suffered a structural failure that forced evacuations and raised new questions about oversight of large office-to-housing conversions.

The building at 235 East 42nd Street, the former Pfizer headquarters, was being converted from office space into apartments when emergency crews responded to reports of falling bricks. City officials said two structural columns buckled, cracks and sagging floors were found, and the building remained unstable during the early response. No injuries were reported, and workers were accounted for.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York City Department of Investigation are now probing the failure, according to The Independent. The Wall Street Journal reported that city investigators and building officials are reviewing the project, including plans, inspections, and whether work complied with approved engineering requirements.

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The investigation does not mean anyone has been charged or found responsible. But it changes the story from an emergency construction scare into a potential accountability case.

The practical consequence is immediate. Residents, hotel guests, workers, businesses, and nearby buildings were affected by evacuations and street closures. Public reaction has included frustration from evacuees, union protest activity over non-union labor, and online discussion among New Yorkers and engineering-focused communities about how a failure like this can be repaired.

The broader consequence is policy-driven. New York City is trying to turn unused office space into housing, and this project has been described as one of the largest conversions of its kind. The final finding could shape how officials, developers, and engineers approach similar projects.

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