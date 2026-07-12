A dangerous heat wave is building across much of the United States, with forecasters warning that a large heat dome could trap hot air over the country and send temperatures sharply above normal for days.

The event is expected to affect a broad stretch of the country, with triple digit temperatures possible in parts of the Southwest, Plains and interior West. AP reported that temperatures could run 15 to 25 degrees above average, with more than 90 local records potentially tied or broken.

The most important risk may come after sunset. Forecasters are warning that many records could be set at night, when high overnight temperatures prevent the body from cooling down. That matters for older adults, people without reliable air conditioning, outdoor workers and residents in housing that holds heat.

The National Weather Service says an extreme heat warning means dangerous conditions are expected or already happening. Its safety guidance urges people to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, drink water, stay in air conditioned spaces when possible and check on neighbors.

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The heat also creates an economic and infrastructure consequence. Sustained high temperatures can drive electricity demand as households and businesses rely on air conditioning, increasing pressure on power grids during peak hours. The National Weather Service HeatRisk system describes major heat risk as affecting anyone without cooling or hydration, as well as health systems and industries.

Social reaction is already building around the forecast. Weather focused accounts have warned about a major central and eastern U.S. heat wave, while Reddit weather and climate communities are discussing heat dome forecasts, heat indexes near 115 degrees and record potential.

The next step is local. Residents should follow city and county alerts, because the difference between a heat advisory and an extreme heat warning can determine cooling center openings, outdoor work decisions and emergency planning.

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