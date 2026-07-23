Daniel Siad, a modeling scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Monday evening at his home in Colombes near Paris, French prosecutors said.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office said an investigation into the cause of death has been opened and an autopsy will be carried out. Reuters reported that Siad’s name appeared nearly 2,000 times in Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Siad, 69, had been under scrutiny in France as part of an Epstein related investigation involving allegations of human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, and sexual violence. CNN reported that the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office said the broader inquiry would continue, and that investigators had not yet obtained enough evidence to justify Siad’s immediate arrest.

The Guardian reported that Siad denied the allegations and said he wanted to give his version of events. His lawyer also maintained his innocence after his death.

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The legal consequence is plain. Siad’s death means prosecutors cannot question or prosecute him, but it does not close the broader French investigation into alleged Epstein connected trafficking networks.

Public reaction moved quickly. CNN’s X post drew hundreds of replies, and a Reddit thread in an Epstein focused forum gained more than 1,100 votes, with commenters focusing on the timing and comparing Siad’s death to other Epstein linked deaths.

That reaction is not proof. The verified fact remains that the cause of death has not been confirmed pending autopsy.

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