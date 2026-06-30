The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
Jun 30

The formerly entitled Justice Department, now known as the 'Department that carries out our so-called President's vengeance' can and will do whatever the President wants. Immunity is just a word that means nothing if there are no prosecutors anyway.

Reply
Share
Fred Jonas's avatar
Fred Jonas
Jun 30

For what it's worth, this is a magnificent post.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Michaels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture