President Donald Trump rang the opening bells for the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq from the Oval Office on Monday to promote Trump Accounts, a Treasury-backed investment program for children.

The accounts are designed to give eligible children born from 2025 through 2028 a $1,000 federal contribution invested through the market. Treasury has said families can also receive outside contributions, subject to annual limits.

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The political event quickly became a market story. Dell shares climbed after Trump praised Michael and Susan Dell, whose multibillion-dollar pledge supports additional contributions for eligible children, and urged Americans to buy Dell computers. Current market data showed Dell trading above its opening price after an intraday high above $429.

Supporters framed the program as a wealth-building tool for children. Critics argue the benefit may be uneven if lower-income families cannot afford later contributions.

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