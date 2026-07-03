A group of nine Democratic governors is urging the U.S. Postal Service to withdraw a proposed mail-ballot rule tied to President Donald Trump’s blocked election executive order.

The letter, organized by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, argues that the USPS proposal would interfere with state election authority and could prevent eligible voters from receiving mailed ballots. The governors from Illinois, California, Connecticut, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin cited a federal court ruling that blocked Trump’s order from taking effect.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The executive order directed federal agencies to compile state citizenship lists and directed USPS to begin rulemaking for mail-in and absentee ballot services.

A federal judge in Boston found that Trump exceeded his authority and said USPS lacked statutory authority to impose binding mail-voting rules. The White House has defended the order as lawful and said it expects to prevail.

The practical stakes are significant. Under the proposal described in Senate testimony, USPS would not deliver ballots in states that refused to provide required voter and ballot information.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →