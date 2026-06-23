Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates are trying to turn recent city-level momentum into congressional power, putting several New York House primaries at the center of a larger fight over the Democratic Party’s direction.

The push is closely linked to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose rise gave democratic socialists a larger national platform. AP reports Mamdani is backing Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez and Brad Lander in key House races, making the contests a test of whether his political model can move from City Hall into Congress.

DSA’s own election materials show the ambition is broader than one city. Democratic Left counted nearly 90 DSA endorsees for 2026, including more than a dozen congressional candidates.

The central argument from supporters is that affordability politics, housing costs, wages, health care, public services and opposition to big-money politics, can defeat long-serving Democrats in deep-blue districts. The Guardian reported that Avila Chevalier is challenging Rep. Adriano Espaillat while backing policies including universal health care, housing reform, abolishing ICE and banning Super PACs.

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The resistance is also visible. AP reported that some Democrats see Mamdani as energizing, while others worry his left-wing platform could alienate voters and divide the party. Republicans are already preparing to use Mamdani’s socialist identity against Democrats beyond New York.

That makes the story larger than a slate of primaries. The question is whether DSA can convert volunteer energy and local credibility into congressional seats, or whether establishment Democrats can contain the movement before it reshapes the party’s national brand.

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