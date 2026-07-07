Graham Platner’s future as Maine’s Democratic Senate nominee is now tied to a fast-moving ballot deadline after a former romantic partner accused him of sexual assault, an allegation he denies.

Platner said he is reflecting on the future of his campaign after the allegation became public. Democratic leaders and allies have begun withdrawing support and urging him to leave the race, including state and national figures who argue the party cannot move forward with him as the nominee.

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The political consequence is immediate. If Platner withdraws before Maine’s replacement deadline, Democrats could choose another nominee to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Reported possible replacements include Nirav Shah, Shenna Bellows, Troy Jackson, Janet Mills, and Jared Golden, though no replacement is guaranteed.

Public reaction is already split, with some supporters shaken and others questioning the timing, according to AP.

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