The U.S. Department of Justice has formally moved to intervene in a federal lawsuit challenging Evanston, Illinois’ reparations program for Black residents, marking a significant escalation in a case that could shape the future of reparations efforts nationwide.

The program, approved by Evanston officials in 2019 and launched in 2021, provides housing-related grants of up to $25,000 to Black residents and descendants whose families were affected by discriminatory housing policies between 1919 and 1969. The city says the initiative is designed to address documented harms caused by redlining, restrictive housing practices, and other forms of government-backed discrimination.

In a court filing, the DOJ argued that the program distributes benefits based on race and ancestry, violating the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and the Fair Housing Act. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the city is providing financial benefits based on racial classifications that federal law does not permit.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Evanston officials have defended the program and maintain that it is lawful. Supporters argue the initiative addresses specific, documented local harms rather than serving as a generalized racial preference. Reparations advocate Robin Rue Simmons criticized the federal intervention and suggested it could discourage similar programs elsewhere.

The dispute arrives as courts increasingly scrutinize race-conscious government policies following major equal-protection and affirmative-action rulings in recent years. Legal experts are watching the case closely because a ruling against Evanston could complicate future reparations efforts under consideration in other municipalities.

The immediate next step is for the federal court to determine whether the DOJ may formally participate in the litigation and how the constitutional claims will proceed.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →