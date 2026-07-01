Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cut $2.2 million in South Florida senior-related projects from the state budget, including $500,000 for the Age Well Project, according to Florida Politics and the Governor’s official veto list.

The vetoed Age Well money was part of the Department of Elder Affairs budget. The state veto list also shows cuts to other senior-focused projects, including elderly meals, senior center improvements, home-transition support and nutrition access programs.

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The cuts came as DeSantis signed Florida’s FY 2026–27 budget and vetoed more than $800 million from a $114.5 billion spending plan. His office also highlighted broader statewide senior spending, including additional money for Alzheimer’s services and home-care programs.

The practical issue is local. Programs that rely on one-time state project funding may lose support even when larger statewide elder-care accounts remain funded. The full impact will depend on whether local providers replace the vetoed money through other public or private sources.

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