Disney Plus is reportedly looking at a free streaming tier, a move that would mark a major shift for one of the biggest paid subscription platforms in entertainment.

Business Insider reported that Disney has discussed making some Disney Plus content available without a paywall. The report said Disney product and technology chief Adam Smith mentioned free tier content during a company streaming town hall, but did not give a timeline or explain which titles could be included.

The idea remains exploratory. The Verge, citing Business Insider, reported that it is unclear what shows or movies would be included or when Disney might consider rolling out the offering. The Verge also reported that Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The economic reason is straightforward. Disney is competing for attention not only against Netflix and other paid services, but also against free platforms such as YouTube, Tubi, and The Roku Channel. Business Insider cited Nielsen data showing the three largest free streamers made up 18.7 percent of U.S. TV watch time in April, up from 12.7 percent in April 2024.

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A free Disney Plus tier could give Disney a broader entry point for viewers who do not want another monthly bill. It could also create more advertising space and help move casual viewers toward paid bundles.

But the risk is clear. If the free tier is too limited, viewers may ignore it. If it is too generous, some users may decide they no longer need to pay.

Social reaction shows that tension. In Reddit discussions, some users described the idea as streaming becoming linear TV again, while others said a free ad-supported tier could make sense if paid users still get better access and fewer ads.

For now, the key detail is what Disney has not confirmed. There is no announced launch date, no confirmed content list, and no final pricing structure.

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